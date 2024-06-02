ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38539 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100475 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148408 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243775 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172838 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

The general staff reports about almost 100 military clashes over the past day: the enemy used missiles and Kabami strikes

The general staff reports about almost 100 military clashes over the past day: the enemy used missiles and Kabami strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31039 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian army has engaged in 98 military clashes, repelling numerous enemy attacks. The Ukrainian armed forces inflicted significant losses on Russian troops.

The Ukrainian army captured 20 areas of concentration of the Russian Armed Forces.

But the enemy attacked intensively: the invaders fired 62 missiles, as well as 48 Kabs.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 02.06.2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past day, 98 military clashes occurred.

The enemy launched seven missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements using 62 missiles;

 43 airstrikes using 48 cabs;

more than four thousand attacks from various types of weapons,

Over the past day, Ukrainian air forces and missile forces and artillery have increased by 20 areas of concentration of personnel and three enemy artillery systems.

The total losses of the enemy over the past day amounted to 1080 people.

In addition, the enemy lost 25 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one MLRS, six air defense systems, 82 OTR UAVs, 38 missiles, 86 vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.

Situation in front directions:

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the battle in the Staritsa area has been going on since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. according to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost 115 people in this direction, 34 of them irrevocably. The Defense Forces destroyed a tank, an artillery system, two software tools, six UAVs, 14 vehicles and six units of special equipment. An ammunition depot and eight personnel shelters were hit.
  • In the Luhansk direction, in the area of Ternov, the enemy attack was not successful.
  • In the Seversky direction, five military clashes took place today in the areas of Razdolovka and Vydenka: three enemy attacks were repelled, and two more battles continue.
  • In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been three military clashes in the areas of Kalinovka and Klishchievka. Two of them have ended, and one continues in the Kalinovka area. The opponent has no success.
  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. Two attacks have been repelled, and three more are continuing. The situation is tense. The Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.
  • In the Kurakhovsky direction, three enemy attempts to approach Konstantinovka failed. No losses of positions were allowed. according to updated information, yesterday's enemy activity led to significant losses, namely: more than 200 invaders were killed and wounded, five tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, one UAV, a car and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Four tanks and two armored combat vehicles were damaged.
  • In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Staromayorsky was not successful.
  • Also unsuccessful was the attempt of the Russian occupiers to advance in the Orekhovsky direction in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.
  • In the Dnieper direction, the Russian invaders do not give up trying to oust our units from the bridgehead in the Rynok area.two attacks by the Russian invaders failed. No losses of positions were allowed. The situation is under control.

recall

According to the data of May 31, there were 127 military clashes on various sectors of the front. The Defense Forces have 21 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one air defense system and two enemy artillery systems.

