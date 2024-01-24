"The future of Ukraine is in the hands of the West" - British Defense Minister calls for increased support for Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103985 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113933 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144343 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140690 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172281 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36489 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 39929 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50662 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70625 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 36978 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103994 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252314 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70625 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144346 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107537 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123597 views
Actual
"The future of Ukraine is in the hands of the West" - British Defense Minister calls for increased support for Ukraine

"The future of Ukraine is in the hands of the West" - British Defense Minister calls for increased support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25999 views

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that 2024 could decide the future of Ukrainian democracy and emphasized the need for increased support from the West.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that 2024 will be a turning point when the future of Ukraine's democracy can be decided. He wrote about this in his column, which was published in the publication Politico, informs UNN.

The year 2024 is a turning point: The most democratic year in history, when almost half of the world's population will go to the polls, is also the year that could decide the fate of Ukraine's vibrant democracy

- Shapps wrote.

The minister noted that Russia is ready for a war of attrition, regardless of how many tens of thousands of its citizens it loses, and that Moscow is spending more and more of its resources on the current conflict.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's spending on defense and security has already reached a staggering 40 percent of the country's budget. Since the beginning of the year, the Kremlin has increased the intensity of its attacks," Shapps said.

Kirby: Lack of US aid will have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine23.01.24, 05:50 • 55313 views

He also emphasized that Kyiv needs additional support. According to Shapps, the UK is stepping up its efforts to help Ukraine.

He reminded that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had announced an increase in military support during his visit to Kyiv, and the total amount of British military aid had already exceeded 7 billion pounds. An agreement on security cooperation between the UK and Ukraine was also signed.

The message from us could not be clearer: Britain is committed to this for the long term. But in the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, I am sending a signal to my colleagues that they must also act

- Shapps said.

He noted that it is possible to allow Putin to win. This will not only give him strength, but will put other Eastern European countries "in Russia's crosshairs.

"There should be no hesitation. No hesitation. No waiting to see which way the wind will blow." Putin believes that the West can be exhausted. He believes that we lack strategic patience. And we have to prove him wrong," Shapps summarized.

Increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine and more: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of another "Ramstein"23.01.24, 20:40 • 109246 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising