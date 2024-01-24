"The future of Ukraine is in the hands of the West" - British Defense Minister calls for increased support for Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that 2024 will be a turning point when the future of Ukraine's democracy can be decided. He wrote about this in his column, which was published in the publication Politico, informs UNN.

The year 2024 is a turning point: The most democratic year in history, when almost half of the world's population will go to the polls, is also the year that could decide the fate of Ukraine's vibrant democracy - Shapps wrote.

The minister noted that Russia is ready for a war of attrition, regardless of how many tens of thousands of its citizens it loses, and that Moscow is spending more and more of its resources on the current conflict.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's spending on defense and security has already reached a staggering 40 percent of the country's budget. Since the beginning of the year, the Kremlin has increased the intensity of its attacks," Shapps said.

He also emphasized that Kyiv needs additional support. According to Shapps, the UK is stepping up its efforts to help Ukraine.

He reminded that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had announced an increase in military support during his visit to Kyiv, and the total amount of British military aid had already exceeded 7 billion pounds. An agreement on security cooperation between the UK and Ukraine was also signed.

The message from us could not be clearer: Britain is committed to this for the long term. But in the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, I am sending a signal to my colleagues that they must also act - Shapps said.

He noted that it is possible to allow Putin to win. This will not only give him strength, but will put other Eastern European countries "in Russia's crosshairs.

"There should be no hesitation. No hesitation. No waiting to see which way the wind will blow." Putin believes that the West can be exhausted. He believes that we lack strategic patience. And we have to prove him wrong," Shapps summarized.

