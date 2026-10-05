The FSB of the Russian Federation has decided to cut costs on uniforms for military personnel due to a shortage of budget funds

Russia’s FSB has proposed reducing the issuance of certain elements of military uniforms, explaining this as necessary to “optimize budget spending.” The changes will affect dress uniforms, while female service members would be issued some uniform items only once every five years, The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

The FSB has prepared two draft measures introducing changes to the standards for supplying service members. In particular, peaked dress caps, woolen tunics, white shirts, and some accessories are planned to be retained primarily for contract soldiers and officers.

For conscripts, the opportunity to receive certain elements of the dress uniform will be significantly limited. In the Russian National Guard, an exception is planned for members of the honor guard company.

Some items will be issued once every five years

Female service members of the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Main Directorate for Special Programs will additionally be able to receive one woolen pilotka cap, skirt, and jacket only once every five years.

No monetary compensation in lieu of these items is предусмотрено, and their issuance will be determined by the leadership of the respective agencies.

State Duma deputy Anatoly Vyborny explained the changes as the “rational use of budget funds,” noting that dress uniforms are used rarely, whereas field uniforms are more practical for conscripts.

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