The frozen assets of Russia were discussed: Zelensky meets with Luxembourg's Prime Minister in Davos

During his working visit to Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. The head of state said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

On the sidelines of Davos I met with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. I am grateful for his country's continued support, in particular for our path to the EU, and for working on the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion in assistance - the post says.

Zelenskyy also told the Prime Minister about the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs of Ukrainian defense.

It is noted that they discussed continued cooperation, including financial support for Ukraine, the confiscation of the aggressor's frozen assets, and our Peace Formula.

They noted the successful fourth meeting of the advisors in Davos and the start of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Invited Luxembourg to join - summarized the President of Ukraine.

