What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The frozen assets of Russia were discussed: Zelensky meets with Luxembourg's Prime Minister in Davos

The frozen assets of Russia were discussed: Zelensky meets with Luxembourg's Prime Minister in Davos

Kyiv  •  UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden in Davos to discuss further cooperation and financial support for Ukraine.

During his working visit to Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. The head of state said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

On the sidelines of Davos I met with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. I am grateful for his country's continued support, in particular for our path to the EU, and for working on the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion in assistance

- the post says.

Zelenskyy also told the Prime Minister about  the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs of Ukrainian defense.

In Davos, Zelenskyy will receive a message from Biden calling to move to defense - media16.01.24, 12:28 • 26088 views

It is noted that they discussed continued cooperation, including financial support for Ukraine, the confiscation of the aggressor's frozen assets, and our Peace Formula.

They noted the successful fourth meeting of the advisors in Davos and the start of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Invited Luxembourg to join

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

Addendum

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited global business to invest in Ukraine's recovery.

He pointed to the country's economic growth and potential in the agricultural sector and military production.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, among other security issues.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising