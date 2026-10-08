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The “Forrest Gump” case — Mudra has already been released from the pretrial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

A UAH 20 million bail was posted for Iryna Mudra in the “Forrest Gump” case. After the funds were credited to the court’s account, she was released from the pretrial detention center.

The “Forrest Gump” case — Mudra has already been released from the pretrial detention center
Photo: Iryna Mudra’s Facebook page

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra has already been released from the pre-trial detention center after bail was posted for her in the "Forrest Gump" case. This was reported by the Miller law firm, according to UNN

Today, the bail is in the court's account, and Iryna has been released from the pre-trial detention center 

- the statement says. 

Update

As reported by UNN, bail in the amount of UAH 20 million was posted for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra in the "Forrest Gump" case.

Reminder 

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office released a video featuring more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation dubbed "Forrest Gump," aimed at exposing a criminal organization whose members include current and former MPs and high-ranking officials of the Office of the President. 

On August 19, NABU and SAPO announced suspicion against members of a criminal organization, following the posting of bail in June for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case, who are suspected of organizing and ensuring the posting of bail using funds obtained through criminal means.

On August 19, Iryna Mudra was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.  

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Iryna Mudra's arrest with the alternative of bail set at UAH 20 million in the "Forrest Gump" case. The prosecution had requested UAH 150 million.

Mudra herself stated that she would try to raise UAH 20 million to post bail. Some of the amount may be provided by her acquaintances and friends. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine