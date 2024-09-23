The "Forests of Ukraine" claim that one of the causes of the forest fires was arson by russian saboteurs

Deliberate arson attacks by russian saboteurs have been recorded in the border regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" Ksenia Grigorieva during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hryhorieva, forest fires in the border regions, including Sumy, are caused, among other things, by deliberate arson by saboteurs. There have been cases of deliberate arson by individuals, including the dumping of incendiary mixtures on forests.

This weekend, forest guards detained several saboteurs. They were found with matches, incendiary mixtures, and money. They were handed over to the police, who will continue to work with them. In addition, the aggressor country in the border areas dumps incendiary mixtures on the forest. And now we are very actively working to extinguish them - Grigorieva said.

Recall

The SES reports on 18 large fires in 7 regions of Ukraine, covering more than 1300 hectares. More than 1,300 firefighters and 300 pieces of SES equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires. In particular, in Kharkiv region , a large forest fire has been localized over an area of 1581 hectares. During the week, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems in the region, including 15 forest fires with a total area of more than 2,300 hectares.

Fires in Kyiv region caused by night UAV attack extinguished - KRMA