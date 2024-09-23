The "Forests of Ukraine" claim that one of the causes of the forest fires was arson by russian saboteurs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111492 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186684 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147588 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112275 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52962 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 38214 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80559 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 55318 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208735 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197257 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146515 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150837 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141910 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158481 views
The "Forests of Ukraine" claim that one of the causes of the forest fires was arson by russian saboteurs

The "Forests of Ukraine" claim that one of the causes of the forest fires was arson by russian saboteurs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16899 views

Deliberate arson attacks by russian saboteurs have been reported in Ukraine's border regions. The forest guard detained several suspects with incendiary mixtures and handed them over to the police.

Deliberate arson attacks by russian saboteurs have been recorded in the border regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" Ksenia Grigorieva during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hryhorieva, forest fires in the border regions, including Sumy, are caused, among other things, by deliberate arson by saboteurs. There have been cases of deliberate arson by individuals, including the dumping of incendiary mixtures on forests.

This weekend, forest guards detained several saboteurs. They were found with matches, incendiary mixtures, and money. They were handed over to the police, who will continue to work with them. In addition, the aggressor country in the border areas dumps incendiary mixtures on the forest. And now we are very actively working to extinguish them

- Grigorieva said.

Recall 

The SES reports on 18 large fires in 7 regions of Ukraine, covering more than 1300 hectares. More than 1,300 firefighters and 300 pieces of SES equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires. In particular, in Kharkiv region , a large forest fire has been localized over an area of 1581 hectares. During the week, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems in the region, including 15 forest fires with a total area of more than 2,300 hectares.

Fires in Kyiv region caused by night UAV attack extinguished - KRMA22.09.24, 09:55 • 21255 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

