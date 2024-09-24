The floors of the building were from the eighth to the third: Terekhov on the consequences of the “arrival” in the Kyiv district

In Kyiv district, six people were injured in a residential building. The floors in the building were from the eighth to the third. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

According to him, a search and rescue operation is underway. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the site.

Add

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reported that the death toll has increased to three as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv. The rubble is still being cleared.