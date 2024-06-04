ukenru
Exclusive
The ex-midfielder of the Ukrainian national football team received a Russian passport

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18013 views

Former midfielder of the national team of Ukraine Dmitry Ivanisenya, who currently plays for the Russian club Krylia Sovetov Samara, has received Russian citizenship.

Dmitry Ivanisenya, a football player of FC Krylia Sovetov, Samara, who previously played for Ukrainian football clubs, has received Russian citizenship. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russia.

Details

Dmitry Ivanisenya, a 30-year-old native of Krivoy Rog, a former midfielder of the national team of Ukraine, who played for Shakhtar, Ilyichevets, Mariupol and Zarya, received a passport of the Russian Federation. This is reported by sport 24. Since the summer of 2021, the footballer has been playing for Krylia Sovetov from Samara.

Help

Ivanisenya played his debut and only game for the Ukrainian national team in the autumn of 2019, when he came out for a friendly match against Estonia (1-0).

Recall

In a friendly match before Euro 2024 , the national football teams of Ukraine and Germany played a goalless draw.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

