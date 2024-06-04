The ex-midfielder of the Ukrainian national football team received a Russian passport

Dmitry Ivanisenya, a football player of FC Krylia Sovetov, Samara, who previously played for Ukrainian football clubs, has received Russian citizenship. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russia.

Dmitry Ivanisenya, a 30-year-old native of Krivoy Rog, a former midfielder of the national team of Ukraine, who played for Shakhtar, Ilyichevets, Mariupol and Zarya, received a passport of the Russian Federation. This is reported by sport 24. Since the summer of 2021, the footballer has been playing for Krylia Sovetov from Samara.

Ivanisenya played his debut and only game for the Ukrainian national team in the autumn of 2019, when he came out for a friendly match against Estonia (1-0).

