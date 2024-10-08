The European Parliament has allocated 1 billion euros for the recovery of a number of countries after last year's floods

On Tuesday, October 8, members of the European Parliament approved the allocation of more than 1 billion euros from the EU Solidarity Fund to support the recovery of five EU countries after the floods that occurred in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Parliament

A total of almost 1.029 billion euros will be allocated from the EU Solidarity Fund. Of this amount, the largest amount - 428.4 million euros - will be allocated to Slovenia, 378.8 million euros to Italy, and 101.5 million euros to Greece.

Additionally, France and Austria will receive EUR 46.7 million and EUR 5.2 million, respectively, according to the approved proposal.

The EU funds are supposed to cover part of the costs of emergency restoration work, including repair of damaged infrastructure, protection of cultural heritage, and cleanup.

