The European Commission confirms plans to present a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's membership in March

The European Commission is going to present the framework conditions for membership negotiations with Ukraine to the EU Council in March, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer confirmed during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports .

We need to distinguish when the European Commission will submit the negotiation framework to the EU Council. The President recently said that this will happen in March. When the EU Council will adopt it is, of course, a question that we, the European Commission, cannot answer. But, of course, we are working to ensure that this is done as soon as possible - Mamer said.

Commenting on Ursula von der Leyen's earlier statement that a negotiating framework might appear after the European elections in early summer, he noted that the president was only speculating at the time.

"There were further discussions within the European Commission, after which she (Ursula von der Leyen - ed.) had the opportunity to clarify that we will be making a proposal now. But, of course, there is a question (and this was also implied in her answer) when the EU Council will be able to adopt it. And she suggested that it would be later," Mamer said.

"And then, when she was in Kyiv, she was able to confirm our latest plans for the filing," he said.

Ukraine expects the EU to provide a framework for accession talks no later than March 12