In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The European Commission confirms plans to present a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's membership in March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28072 views

In March, the European Commission will present to the EU Council a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.

The European Commission is going to present the framework conditions for membership negotiations with Ukraine to the EU Council in March, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer confirmed during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports .

We need to distinguish when the European Commission will submit the negotiation framework to the EU Council. The President recently said that this will happen in March. When the EU Council will adopt it is, of course, a question that we, the European Commission, cannot answer. But, of course, we are working to ensure that this is done as soon as possible

- Mamer said.

Commenting on Ursula von der Leyen's earlier statement that a negotiating framework might appear after the European elections in early summer, he noted that the president was only speculating at the time.

"There were further discussions within the European Commission, after which she (Ursula von der Leyen - ed.) had the opportunity to clarify that we will be making a proposal now. But, of course, there is a question (and this was also implied in her answer) when the EU Council will be able to adopt it. And she suggested that it would be later," Mamer said.

"And then, when she was in Kyiv, she was able to confirm our latest plans for the filing," he said.

Ukraine expects the EU to provide a framework for accession talks no later than March 1204.03.24, 12:36 • 23011 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Council of the European Union
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
