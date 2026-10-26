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The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

Ukrainian businesses are gradually developing practices for employing and adapting veterans — from preparing teams and retraining to creating specialized positions.

The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans

Ukrainian companies are gradually developing practices for employing and reintegrating veterans. Businesses are training teams to interact with colleagues who have combat experience, creating adaptation and retraining programs, while some companies are introducing dedicated positions to support veterans. At the same time, it is still too early to speak of mass employment. Tetiana Karelska, head of the HR and CSR division of the European Business Association, said this in a comment to UNN.

We are observing a moderate increase in engagement. We have not measured separate, precise statistics that would representatively demonstrate the dynamics of veterans’ employment in recent years—and objectively, such statistics do not currently exist because of the dynamics of the hostilities. However, we are tracking an increase in preparatory work within companies

- she said.

According to her, among the Association’s member companies there are both businesses that already have systematic practices for engaging and adapting veterans and those that are only beginning to develop their own programs.

Tetiana Karelska noted that the Association is recording growing demand for team training, including specialized training—from basic communication etiquette and psychological literacy to the specifics of interacting with people who have combat experience, injuries, or experience of captivity. In addition, the EBA is recording positive dynamics in the creation of internal adaptation and retraining pathways. 

Introducing a veterans’ affairs officer position—companies that have the necessary resources are creating dedicated positions (veterans’ affairs officer/CVO) responsible directly for veterans’ reintegration. On our side, we have a vision for creating a specialized training program for such professionals

- she added.

Adapting workplaces and teams

Veterans’ adaptation involves both arranging a physical workplace in accordance with the employee’s individual needs and preparing the team for their return. 

The first aspect—adapting the physical workplace—is always about additional funding. Not every employer is able to independently arrange a workplace according to the individual needs of an employee with a disability. The state provides substantial assistance here, in particular through compensation programs, but this sometimes remains a complicated process that requires time and knowledge

- Tetiana Karelska said.

At the same time, team adaptation and psychological support depend on the company’s willingness to invest in employee training, engage external specialists, or develop its own educational programs. According to the EBA’s assessment, this does not always require substantial budgets, since free training programs developed as far back as 2014 are available publicly.

What obstacles remain

One of the key challenges for employers is the so-called "military-to-civilian translation."

Recruiters and HR professionals still find it difficult to properly assess candidates’ military experience and match it with civilian vacancies. This requires systematic cooperation with support services and directly with veterans

- explained the head of the HR and CSR division of the European Business Association.

Other obstacles include insufficient staff preparedness, a lack of communication and management skills, as well as stereotypes about people with combat experience, experience of captivity, or disabilities.

We continue to work on stereotypes concerning interaction with people who have combat experience, experience of captivity, or a disability. This is a lengthy process, and it is not solely the responsibility of the employer or a matter of training within the company. It is a global task for the state and society to develop a culture of respect and gratitude toward every citizen, regardless of their experience

- Tetiana Karelska emphasized.

As noted by the EBA, more effective integration of veterans requires companies to have not only their own programs, but also coordinated state policy and access to the necessary support tools.

Businesses are currently creating numerous initiatives and programs at their own expense. The main expectation businesses have of the state is synergy instead of duplication, along with a reduction in the number of fragmented working groups. Instead, there is a demand for the creation of a single specialized structure (or coordination center) that would bring together all process participants and provide convenient access to analytics, methodological materials, grant programs, and state compensation in one place, so that employers would not have to collect information separately

- Tetiana Karelska said.

Let us remind you

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is also working to support veterans. According to the words of FPU Chairman Serhii Byzov, the Federation’s sanatoriums provide medical rehabilitation services to military personnel, while the organization itself, together with specialized ministries and the National Health Service of Ukraine, is developing programs to support, socially adapt, and employ veterans. According to the FPU, more than 32,800 military personnel have undergone medical rehabilitation at its sanatoriums.

Trade unions are working to expand rehabilitation opportunities for veterans — FPU Chairman Byzov22.10.26, 09:58 • 3990 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyEconomy
Serhii Byzov
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