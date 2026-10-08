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The euro is rapidly losing value, while the dollar continues to fall — exchange rates for October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.8639 and the euro at UAH 50.1569. The zloty costs UAH 11.4481.

The euro is rapidly losing value, while the dollar continues to fall — exchange rates for October 8

As of Thursday, October 8, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.86 to one US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was UAH 44.95 to one US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.16. UNN reports this, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.8639 (-9 kopecks) to one dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.1569 (-48 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.4481 (-15 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.63–45.15, the euro at UAH 50.15–50.83, and the zloty at UAH 11.23–11.75;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.83–44.86/USD and UAH 50.15–50.17/EUR.

      Let us recall

      The euro fell to its lowest level since May 2025 amid France’s financial problems, while the dollar strengthened despite weak US employment data.

      Budget 2027: Accounting Chamber identified risks related to UAH 1.5 trillion in loans and defense spending05.10.26, 11:50 • 4323 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine