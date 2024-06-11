EU proposes to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainians until spring 2026

The European Commission has proposed extending temporary protection until March 2026 for people fleeing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the European Institute said on Tuesday.

Everyone who runs away from Putin's bombs is welcomed to the EU. We have proposed extending temporary protection for people fleeing Russia's aggression against Ukraine until March 2026. our temporary protection allows people fleeing war to register in any EU country - reported in the European Commission in social networks.

addition

According to the European Commission, now almost 4.2 million internally displaced persons from Ukraine already enjoy temporary protection in the EU, among which a third are children.