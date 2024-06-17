The EU has decided to establish an Audit Council to monitor Ukraine's use of EUR 50 billion under the Ukraine Facility

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16600 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 151652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147020 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211360 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246140 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152629 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370991 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183448 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150006 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 151723 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127921 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147084 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 140087 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160295 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12486 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13693 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17745 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18902 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36317 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The EU has decided to establish an Audit Council to monitor Ukraine's use of EUR 50 billion under the Ukraine Facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100551 views

The European Commission has decided to establish an Audit Board to evaluate the effectiveness and monitor the use of financial assistance under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program, ensure transparency and prevent fraud, corruption and conflict of interest.

The EU has decided to establish an Audit Council to monitor Ukraine's use of EUR 50 billion under the Ukraine Facility

The European Commission has published a decision to establish an Audit Council that will assess the effectiveness and monitor the use of financial assistance provided to Ukraine under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program, UNN reports.

"The Audit Council should be established within the framework of the Ukrainian Mechanism to improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian management and control systems for the Union's financing and, in particular, to prevent fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest and irregularities," the decision states.

EU launches investment instrument of the Ukraine Facility program: what is expected11.06.24, 15:05 • 13423 views

In addition, the Audit Council should be established as a matter of urgency so that Ukraine can submit its first payment request.

The Audit Council of the Ukrainian Foundation is established for the period from the date of adoption of this decision until June 30, 2028.

What else is known?

The decision states that the Audit Council will consist of three members and will be based in Brussels.

Recall

The Ukraine Facility mechanism envisages attracting 50 billion euros from 2024 to 2027, subject to the successful implementation of the Ukraine Plan. Most of these funds are loans.

Under the Framework Agreement, Ukraine is committed to ensuring a high level of transparency in the use of funds.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Brussels
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91