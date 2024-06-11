EU launches investment instrument of the Ukraine Facility program: what is expected

The EU has signed the first guarantee agreements worth 1.4 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program, launching its investment component Ukraine Investment Framework to accelerate Ukraine's recovery, especially in the energy sector, First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said on Tuesday.

"The EU has signed the first guarantee agreements worth 1.4 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program, launching the Ukraine Investment Framework to accelerate Ukraine's recovery, especially in the energy sector," Sviridenko said in social networks.

With the executive vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis during URC 2024, according to her, signed a joint statement on signing agreements with international financial institutions (EBRD, EIB, IFC, KfW, Polish bgk) within the framework of the Ukraine Investment Framework with Ukraine Facility for 1.4 billion euros. After that, the European Commission and various international financial organizations signed guarantee and grant agreements.

Thus, we launched the investment tool of the program - Ukraine Investment Framework, which is aimed at attracting investment for the restoration and development of Ukraine Sviridenko pointed out in social networks.

The new agreements, according to her, include €1 billion in loan guarantees and €400 million in mixed grants. They will help private companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, municipalities and state-owned enterprises of Ukraine. The focus of the work is on the repair, reconstruction and development of energy infrastructure. Other programs will support the transport and municipal sectors and provide funding for small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in de-occupied and frontline regions.

"After a record 30% drop, Ukraine's GDP grew by 5.3% last year. To support this growth, we must quickly rebuild destroyed infrastructure, especially energy, attract private investment, and support business growth. The first transactions worth 1.4 billion euros under the Ukraine Investment Framework will help achieve their goal. We are grateful to our partners for their support!"- said Sviridenko.

