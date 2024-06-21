The enemy was from heavy artillery and drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region: no injuries

Russian troops in the evening of June 20 and in the early morning hit the Nikopol District of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. there were no casualties. This was announced on Friday by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Nikopol region does not know peace from enemy attacks. The invaders continued to hit the local territories in the evening. The Marganets community and the district center were hit. Attacks on Nikopol resumed again in the morning - Lysak said.

According to him, the aggressor used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

