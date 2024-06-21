The Russian army has been shelling two districts of Kharkiv region since the night

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops have been shelling two areas since the night, including from aircraft, and one wounded person is known over the past day, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Friday.

According to Sinegubov, the situation in the Kharkiv region with enemy attacks over the past day is as follows::

06: 33, Kupyansky district, Kruglyakovka village. Due to enemy shelling, a summer kitchen and outbuildings were destroyed in a private household, and a house was also damaged.

02:55-03: 12, Izyumsky district, Borovaya village. As a result of air shelling, 7 houses, a car, and an extension to a store were damaged.

16: 45, Kharkiv district, Russkie Tishki village. As a result of the shelling, a man was injured.

13: 00, Kupyansky district, Kupyansk city. As a result of the shelling, a private household was damaged.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders three times, with the support of aviation, tried to storm the positions of our units in the area of Volchansk, Liptsev and Tikhy. All enemy attacks were unsuccessful," Sinegubov said in Telegram.

"16 times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansky direction. Near the settlements of Stepnaya Novoselovka, Sinkovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany, units of the defense forces repelled 15 offensive actions without success for the enemy. The situation is tense. The battle continues near Stelmakhovka, " the head of the RMA added.

During the day, the enemy dropped 36 Kabs on the territory of Kharkiv region - Sinegubov