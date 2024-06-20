During the day, the enemy dropped 36 Kabs on the territory of Kharkiv region - Sinegubov

The enemy used 36 Kabs in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv itself. Russian troops targeted exclusively civilian infrastructure, including a children's recreation camp in the city center. This was stated by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Over the past day, we have actually had a massive crab attack, including the city of Kharkiv. Again, only civilian infrastructure was targeted – it was a children's recreation camp in the city center - Sinegubov says.

According to him, the invaders are shelling both border settlements of the region and the city of Kharkiv. During the day, the enemy fired more than 30 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the region.

"In total, 36 Kabs were released on the territory of the Kharkiv region. Basically, this is the north of our territory: Lipetsk, Volchansky, Kupyansky directions and Izyumsky district were under fire, namely Limansky direction," Sinegubov said.

Fighter jets F-16, which are supposed to be handed over to Ukraine this summer, will protect Kharkiv from Cubes.