The enemy shelled the village of Priozernoye in the Kherson region: two wounded

Russian troops shelled the village of Priozernoye at noon on June 6, injuring two people. This was reported in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

At noon, the Russian army fired artillery at the village of Priozernoye. as a result of an enemy strike, two people who were on the street were injured - says the RMA message.

A 45-year-old woman reportedly suffered an explosive injury and an abdominal wound. A 49-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition of severity.

Russians hit Kherson at night: an inactive construction hypermarket burned