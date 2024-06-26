The enemy shelled Nikopol region with drones and artillery

On the evening of June 25, the Russian aggressor attacked the Marganets community of the Nikopol district, using heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. 2 private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line were damaged. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian army also shelled the Mir community.

There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.

