The enemy shelled Nikopol region with drones and artillery
On the evening of June 25, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol region of Ukraine, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, a greenhouse and a power line in the settlements of marganets and Mir, using heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone, but there were no reports of casualties.
On the evening of June 25, the Russian aggressor attacked the Marganets community of the Nikopol district, using heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. 2 private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line were damaged. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russian army also shelled the Mir community.
There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.
