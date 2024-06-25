Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: gas pipelines damaged

During the day, on June 25, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, there were no injuries, but a fire broke out in the region, which has already been eliminated. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, during days the enemy hit the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery. The district center, Pokrovskaya, Marganetskaya and Mirovskaya communities shuddered from the blows.

2 outbuildings were disfigured. Another one was destroyed. There was a fire, the fire was extinguished by rescuers. 4 private houses, a garage, a truck, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. The aggressor also targeted the infrastructure - said the chairman of the RMA.

Previously, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, the Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the village of Borovka in the Olkhovskaya community of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, at least four people were injured.