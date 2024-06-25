Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: gas pipelines damaged

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92489 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121068 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190008 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234220 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143657 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369345 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181806 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92489 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87273 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105066 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121068 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1658 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4904 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11962 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13583 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17534 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: gas pipelines damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50856 views

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones, causing fires and damaging buildings and infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: gas pipelines damaged

During the day, on June 25, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, there were no injuries, but a fire broke out in the region, which has already been eliminated. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Lysak, during days the enemy hit the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery. The district center, Pokrovskaya, Marganetskaya and Mirovskaya communities shuddered from the blows.

2 outbuildings were disfigured. Another one was destroyed. There was a fire, the fire was extinguished by rescuers. 4 private houses, a garage, a truck, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. The aggressor also targeted the infrastructure

- said the chairman of the RMA. 

Previously, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling. 

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, the Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on the village of Borovka in the Olkhovskaya community of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, at least four people were injured.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

