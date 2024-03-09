$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22765 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54786 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225463 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250307 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156198 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The enemy shelled 12 cities and towns in Zaporizhzhia over the last day, 323 attacks were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33064 views

The Russian army fired 323 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using 67 drones, aircraft, MLRS and artillery, causing destruction but no civilian casualties.

The enemy shelled 12 cities and towns in Zaporizhzhia over the last day, 323 attacks were recorded

The Russian army conducted 323 attacks on 12 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region during the day on March 8. In particular, the occupiers used 67 drones in Zaporizhzhia, Hulyaypol, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka, and attacked other settlements with aircraft, MLRS and artillery, said the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

249 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 15 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Russians shell two communities in Mykolaiv region09.03.24, 07:18 • 31575 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
