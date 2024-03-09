The enemy shelled 12 cities and towns in Zaporizhzhia over the last day, 323 attacks were recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army fired 323 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using 67 drones, aircraft, MLRS and artillery, causing destruction but no civilian casualties.
The Russian army conducted 323 attacks on 12 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region during the day on March 8. In particular, the occupiers used 67 drones in Zaporizhzhia, Hulyaypol, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka, and attacked other settlements with aircraft, MLRS and artillery, said the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
249 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.
There were 15 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
