The enemy shelled 12 cities and towns in Zaporizhzhia over the last day, 323 attacks were recorded

The Russian army conducted 323 attacks on 12 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region during the day on March 8. In particular, the occupiers used 67 drones in Zaporizhzhia, Hulyaypol, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka, and attacked other settlements with aircraft, MLRS and artillery, said the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

249 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 15 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

