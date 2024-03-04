The enemy has started using X-31P anti-radar missiles more often: the Defense Forces explained the reason

Russia has begun to use X-31P anti-radar missiles more often. This is due to the loss of another A-50 aircraft by the Russians, and, accordingly, a lack of intelligence. This reason was voiced by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of a national telethon, UNN reports.

"Usually, the activity of radar missiles is observed when the enemy lacks intelligence. Thus, we see that after the loss of the A-50 aircraft, the enemy has become somewhat more active with these missiles, trying to check different directions with intelligence. Unable to approach our territories in the south to launch guided bombs, the enemy is using missiles," noted Humeniuk.

In particular, the enemy used this missile on March 3. The missile did not find its target and lost its combat capability.

"The X-31P missile is an anti-radar missile aimed at searching for air defense systems and radar stations. It was such a missile that once hit a foreign vessel that was entering the port. It also has a radar system, and so the missile fell into its own trap. On March 3, the enemy used this missile to test the Ukrainian air defense system, its readiness, in order to find and destroy it. When the missile did not find a suitable target, it lost its combat capability," added Humeniuk.

In January and February of this year, two Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft were shot down .

For the first time , experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise examined the wreckage of the X-69 cruise missile, which the enemy began using to strike Ukraine in 2023.

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square hull section. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead.

A mandatory stage of the expert study will be the analysis of the materials of the missile body, as well as a specific foil placed under the outer skin of the warhead, which is likely to allow the missile to be airborne when hit by striking elements or any other high-speed elements," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

