The enemy has started using X-31P anti-radar missiles more often: the Defense Forces explained the reason

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22768 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79360 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54793 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238659 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209249 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225464 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250308 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26905 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 79360 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 238659 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209249 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15194 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23785 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24091 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50671 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58171 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy has started using X-31P anti-radar missiles more often: the Defense Forces explained the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19917 views

Russia has begun to use X-31P anti-aircraft missiles more frequently due to the loss of another A-50 aircraft and, as a result, a lack of intelligence.

The enemy has started using X-31P anti-radar missiles more often: the Defense Forces explained the reason

Russia has begun to use X-31P anti-radar missiles more often. This is due to the loss of another A-50 aircraft by the Russians, and, accordingly, a lack of intelligence. This reason was voiced by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of a national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Usually, the activity of radar missiles is observed when the enemy lacks intelligence. Thus, we see that after the loss of the A-50 aircraft, the enemy has become somewhat more active with these missiles, trying to check different directions with intelligence. Unable to approach our territories in the south to launch guided bombs, the enemy is using missiles," noted Humeniuk.

In particular, the enemy used this missile on March 3. The missile did not find its target and lost its combat capability.

"The X-31P missile is an anti-radar missile aimed at searching for air defense systems and radar stations. It was such a missile that once hit a foreign vessel that was entering the port. It also has a radar system, and so the missile fell into its own trap. On March 3, the enemy used this missile to test the Ukrainian air defense system, its readiness, in order to find and destroy it. When the missile did not find a suitable target, it lost its combat capability," added Humeniuk.

Recall

In January and February of this year, two Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft were shot down .

Optional

For the first time , experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise examined the wreckage of the X-69 cruise missile, which the enemy began using to strike Ukraine in 2023.

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square hull section. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead.

A mandatory stage of the expert study will be the analysis of the materials of the missile body, as well as a specific foil placed under the outer skin of the warhead, which is likely to allow the missile to be airborne when hit by striking elements or any other high-speed elements," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

To combat Russian bombs, it is necessary to block enemy tactical aircraft - Humeniuk04.03.24, 11:31 • 23577 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14