The enemy fired at the border of Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars: 35 explosions were heard

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past day, 35 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

The enemy shelled three communities:

Novhorod-Siverska: 10 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Hremyach and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivska: 11 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Progress and Mkhy.



Snovska: 14 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Klyusy.



There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

