The enemy fired artillery and attacked with drones in Nikopol region: one person was killed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43071 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169431 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99819 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345379 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206722 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253819 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159964 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372657 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94150 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 169220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 345132 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281395 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1150 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29624 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46238 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36124 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103369 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy fired artillery and attacked with drones in Nikopol region: one person was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28637 views

the Russian military fired artillery and attacked Nikopol district with drones, killing one person.

The enemy fired artillery and attacked with drones in Nikopol region: one person was killed

Today, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery and attacked with drones four more times. One person was killed. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Enemy shells and UAVs were flying at the district center and the Marhanets community,

- the statement said.

Details

In addition to the company and trucks, 14 private homes, several outbuildings, a couple of garages, and a bus were damaged. Half a dozen solar panels were smashed and power lines were damaged. A local resident was killed.

In other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were no attacks.

Recall

Nikopol district was under attack yesterday, the Russian aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to the district center, as a result of which an outbuilding was damaged. Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized a Russian invaders' UAV in Novomoskovsk district.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87