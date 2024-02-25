The enemy fired artillery and attacked with drones in Nikopol region: one person was killed

Today, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery and attacked with drones four more times. One person was killed. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Enemy shells and UAVs were flying at the district center and the Marhanets community, - the statement said.

Details

In addition to the company and trucks, 14 private homes, several outbuildings, a couple of garages, and a bus were damaged. Half a dozen solar panels were smashed and power lines were damaged. A local resident was killed.

In other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were no attacks.

Recall

Nikopol district was under attack yesterday, the Russian aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to the district center, as a result of which an outbuilding was damaged. Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized a Russian invaders' UAV in Novomoskovsk district.