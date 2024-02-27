The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using reserves, aviation and all available weapons - Yevlash

The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eastern Ukraine, using its reserves, aviation and artillery, various types of UAVs and even "chessmen". Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using its reserves, aviation and the entire available line of weapons, including artillery, both rocket and cannon, various types of UAVs, and even using "chessmen" to defeat the positions of the Armed Forces. Over the past day, the enemy attacked six times, using SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft - 2 to 4 UAVs drop such aircraft on the positions of the Armed Forces in one run. They attacked our positions 33 times with drones. In addition, there were 25 combat engagements - Yevlash said.

He noted that our military managed to eliminate 275 occupants in killed and wounded, and also managed to destroy 73 pieces of military equipment, including various guns, vehicles, and 59 drones.

According to Yevlash, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also managed to detect 10 enemy shelters and blew them up.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 411,550 people, 6556 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.