The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using reserves, aviation and all available weapons - Yevlash

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43058 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 169368 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99788 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 345310 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281518 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206701 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240691 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253817 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159963 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372656 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236115 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29609 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36111 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using reserves, aviation and all available weapons - Yevlash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25935 views

The enemy continues to exert strong pressure on Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine, using reserves, aviation, artillery, drones and even camouflage. Nevertheless, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 275 Russian servicemen, destroyed 73 pieces of military equipment and 59 drones.

The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eastern Ukraine, using its reserves, aviation and artillery, various types of UAVs and even "chessmen". Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using its reserves, aviation and the entire available line of weapons, including artillery, both rocket and cannon, various types of UAVs, and even using "chessmen" to defeat the positions of the Armed Forces. Over the past day, the enemy attacked six times, using SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft - 2 to 4 UAVs drop such aircraft on the positions of the Armed Forces in one run. They attacked our positions 33 times with drones. In addition, there were 25 combat engagements

- Yevlash said.

He noted that our military managed to eliminate 275 occupants in killed and wounded, and also managed to destroy 73 pieces of military equipment, including various guns, vehicles, and 59 drones.

According to Yevlash, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also managed to detect 10 enemy shelters and blew them up.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 411,550 people, 6556 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

War
Su-34
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
