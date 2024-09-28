The enemy attacked Dobropillia, Donetsk region, with rockets at night: 7 wounded

Seven people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Dobropillia, Donetsk region, on the night of September 28, UNN reports , citing the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the Russians fired six missiles from the S-300 air defense system at the city and its suburbs.

In addition to Dobropillia, the village of Vodianske and the village of Svyatohorivka came under fire.

The wounded were provided with medical aid.

Eight apartment buildings and three private houses, an administrative building, a hotel, a house of culture, a garage and a former pig farm were damaged.

Over the last day, police recorded 3,014 hostile attacks on the frontline and in the residential sector. Explosions were reported in 13 settlements of Donetsk region.

Forty-seven civilian objects were damaged, including 25 residential buildings.

The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module on Nove village, killing a civilian and damaging three private houses.

The enemy struck Kostyantynivka five times - with an X-38 missile, three phaser launchers and artillery. Four civilians were injured. Three apartment buildings and two private houses, a market (88 pavilions), a shopping center, a shop, a cafe, a car, and critical infrastructure were destroyed.

Russians struck Sloviansk with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, wounding two people and damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

One person was wounded in Myrnohrad, a private house was damaged.

Russian shelling damaged 4 private houses in Pokrovsk , an educational institution in Illinivka , and 4 private houses, outbuildings and cars in Stepanivka.

