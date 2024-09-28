The enemy attacked Dobropillia, Donetsk region, with rockets at night: 7 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 97730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144918 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139709 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184904 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175163 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 46136 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114577 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 65576 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71995 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 39140 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184904 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202455 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191304 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143375 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143224 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147834 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139188 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155991 views
Actual
The enemy attacked Dobropillia, Donetsk region, with rockets at night: 7 wounded

The enemy attacked Dobropillia, Donetsk region, with rockets at night: 7 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17990 views

Russian troops shelled Dobropillia and the surrounding area with six S-300 missiles. Seven people were wounded, and residential buildings and infrastructure in the town and two surrounding villages were damaged.

Seven people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Dobropillia, Donetsk region, on the night of September 28, UNN reports , citing the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the Russians fired six missiles from the S-300 air defense system at the city and its suburbs.

In addition to Dobropillia, the village of Vodianske and the village of Svyatohorivka came under fire.

The wounded were provided with medical aid.

Eight apartment buildings and three private houses, an administrative building, a hotel, a house of culture, a garage and a former pig farm were damaged.

Over the last day, police recorded 3,014 hostile attacks on the frontline and in the residential sector. Explosions were reported in 13 settlements of Donetsk region.

Forty-seven civilian objects were damaged, including 25 residential buildings.

The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module on Nove village, killing a civilian and damaging three private houses.

The enemy struck Kostyantynivka five times - with an X-38 missile, three phaser launchers and artillery. Four civilians were injured. Three apartment buildings and two private houses, a market (88 pavilions), a shopping center, a shop, a cafe, a car, and critical infrastructure were destroyed.

Russians struck Sloviansk with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, wounding two people and damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

One person was wounded in Myrnohrad, a private house was damaged.

Russian shelling damaged 4 private houses in Pokrovsk , an educational institution in Illinivka , and 4 private houses, outbuildings and cars in Stepanivka.

Militants kill one civilian and wound 14 in Donetsk region28.09.24, 08:52 • 17018 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system

Contact us about advertising