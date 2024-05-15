The enemy attacked a number of communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaged buildings and infrastructure

Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities of Dnipropetrovska oblast were shelled by the Russian Federation throughout the day. No people were injured, but a gas pipeline and power line, as well as a car and a building, were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dnipropetrovs'k RMA.

Details

Four times in one day the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. There were also five artillery attacks. - reports the TG channel of Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro RMA.

It is noted that the aggressor attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones four times a day, and five artillery attacks were reported.

Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were again under attack. No people were injured , the press service of the Dnipro RMA reports.

According to official information, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the attack by the Russian armed forces: one of them caught fire, and rescuers extinguished the fire. A sports club, a minibus, a truck, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

The photo shows the consequences of terror:

Recall

Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro, there is damage to infrastructure, two people are reported dead and wounded.

According to the updated information, men aged 48 and 51 died as a result of the falling debris of a downed enemy missile in Dnipro. There is also a 63-year-old victim who will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k regionand during the night there was one enemy attack on Nikopol with an FPV drone, the morning began with explosions and alarm.