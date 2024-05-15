ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The enemy attacked a number of communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaged buildings and infrastructure

The enemy attacked a number of communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaged buildings and infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26080 views

Russian forces attacked several settlements in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging buildings, infrastructure, a gas pipeline, power lines, and vehicles, but no casualties were reported.

Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities of Dnipropetrovska oblast were shelled by the Russian Federation throughout the day. No people were injured, but a gas pipeline and power line, as well as a car and a building, were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dnipropetrovs'k RMA.

Details

Four times in one day the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. There were also five artillery attacks. 

- reports the TG channel of Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro RMA.

It is noted that the aggressor attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones four times a day, and five artillery attacks were reported.  

Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were again under attack. No people were injured

 , the press service of the Dnipro RMA reports.

According to official information, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the attack by the Russian armed forces: one of them caught fire, and rescuers extinguished the fire. A sports club, a minibus, a truck, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

The photo shows the consequences of terror:

ImageImageImage

Recall

Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro, there is damage to infrastructure, two people are reported dead and wounded. 

According to the updated information, men aged 48 and 51 died as a result of the falling debris of a downed enemy missile in Dnipro. There is also a 63-year-old victim who will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k regionand during the night there was one enemy attack on Nikopol with an FPV drone, the morning began with explosions and alarm.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

