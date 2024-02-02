The employment program for Ukrainians in Germany has been unsuccessful so far: only 170,000 out of 840,000 refugees are working

In the three months since its introduction, the employment program for refugees from Ukraine in Germany has not yielded tangible results. Out of 840 thousand refugees of working age, only 170 thousand are employed in Germany, according to the Federal Labor Agency. DW reports, UNN writes .

Details

The agency acknowledged that the Job-Turbo program, designed to speed up the integration of Ukrainian refugees into the German labor market, has not led to tangible success in the three months since its introduction.

The share of Ukrainian women who found a job in January this year (1.2%) was even lower than last year's 1.7%. Among Ukrainian male refugees, this figure decreased from 3.4% in January 2023 to 2.4% in January of this year, according to the agency's report.

Daniel Terzenbach, the program's commissioner, said the reason for this situation is the unfavorable economic situation, which makes it difficult to find a job. Another factor is that 68% of refugees from Ukraine are women, "every third of them with children, and it is very difficult to organize care for them.

Therefore, the integration of women into the labor market is much more difficult than for men, - says a representative of the Federal Labor Agency.

Recall

The Netherlands proposes to return some Ukrainian refugees to the relatively safe western regions of Ukraine. This proposal was made by members of the Farmer-Citizen Movement party during the debate on the government's budget for refugees.

Norway tightens control over Ukrainian refugees to reduce pressure on municipalities