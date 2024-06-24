The dollar may reach 44 hryvnia at the end of the year - the expert's forecast

The exchange rate at the end of the year may rise to 44 hryvnia per dollar. Several factors influence the growth of the price for the currency. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive interview with UNN by the co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Elena Roomka.

Now the dollar exchange rate in the exchanger reaches almost 41 hryvnia per dollar. At the end of last year, Elena Neigbour predictedthat in 2024 the value of the dollar could reach 42 hryvnia. UNN asked the expert if she keeps her forecast and what price for the currency to expect by the end of the year.

"At the moment, my forecast remains the same. The main factors influencing the growth of the dollar are the foreign economic, political and military situation in our country. By the end of the year, the dollar exchange rate may reach 44 hryvnia, because exports are decreasing and imports are increasing," the Neighbor noted.

According to her, the exchange rate will largely depend on the ability of Ukrainian producers to export their goods.

At the same time, the expert noted that the large-scale war and mobilization have led to a shortage of labor in Ukraine, which also has a negative impact on the exchange rate. "Mobilization has affected most men, and women are not always able to perform difficult physical work in factories, creameries and other enterprises. Previously, this was the main share of exports," the Neighbor noted.

According to her, given the current situation in Ukraine, when there is a war, the National Bank of Ukraine faces the difficult task of managing the hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar.

Recall

The co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Olena Neigbour, previously noted that the future of the Ukrainian banking system is the subject of active discussion among economists and officials. One of the strategies for the development of the system is the concentration of banking capital and the privatization of state-owned banks. It should be understood that the banking system does not exist on its own - it is "a litmus of the level of economic development of the country and the trends that are cultivated in it." Therefore, now among the important issues facing the banking system, the expert noted the provision of clear and uniform rules for the banking sector, for example, effective monitoring of bank transactions and other important conditions for the development of the industry.

In general, Olena Roomka believes that the Ukrainian banking sector needs changes, especially when implementing the concept of Open Banking-2025, which is a completely new role model for our market. At the same time, the mentioned issues relate not only to legal, but also to technical aspects, for example, common standards and methods of controlling technical processes. In particular, this is important for the implementation of the same concept of open banking, which was approved by the National Bank of Ukraine.