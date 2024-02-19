The destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov: a floating crane is likely heading to the ship's sinking site

A floating crane is probably heading to the site of the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov. This was reported by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, UNN reports.

According to the VesselFinder service, this morning there was a floating crane "Engineer Podlesny" at sea near Cape Aya. Perhaps it has already reached the village of Katsiveli, near which a large landing ship was destroyed.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.