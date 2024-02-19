The destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov: a floating crane is likely heading to the ship's sinking site

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101076 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111385 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154017 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253978 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174902 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227837 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42841 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25179 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30244 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36260 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33572 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227840 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213679 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225947 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101079 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71288 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113600 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114465 views
The destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov: a floating crane is likely heading to the ship's sinking site

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22568 views

The floating crane is likely heading to the site where the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov sank off the coast of Crimea to remove its wreckage.

A floating crane is probably heading to the site of the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov. This was reported by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, UNN reports.

According to the VesselFinder service, this morning there was a floating crane "Engineer Podlesny" at sea near Cape Aya. Perhaps it has already reached the village of Katsiveli, near which a large landing ship was destroyed.

russia could remove black sea fleet commander after the destruction of the caesar kunikov - british intelligence18.02.24, 15:14 • 35758 views

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

