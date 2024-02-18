russia could remove black sea fleet commander after the destruction of the caesar kunikov - british intelligence

Russia may have dismissed Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov after the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet's large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. This is stated in the intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

On February 15, the media reported on the resignation of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov.

"Drawing an analogy with his predecessor, Igor Osipov, we can assume that this is most likely the result of Ukraine's success in sinking various ships under his command. Sokolov's leadership style could also have played a role in his dismissal," the report said.

It is noted that although the Russian Ministry of Defense has not confirmed this, Sokolov was probably replaced by his now former deputy, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk.

It is reported that he will act as commander until the internal investigation into the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov ship is completed.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that, according to preliminary information, most of the crew of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, destroyed by Ukraine, was killed.