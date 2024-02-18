ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100026 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174734 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

russia could remove black sea fleet commander after the destruction of the caesar kunikov - british intelligence

russia could remove black sea fleet commander after the destruction of the caesar kunikov - british intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35758 views

British intelligence reports that Russia may have fired the commander of its Black Sea fleet after Ukraine sank the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov.

Russia may have dismissed  Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov after the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet's large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. This is stated in the intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

On February 15, the media reported on the resignation of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov.

"Drawing an analogy with his predecessor, Igor Osipov, we can assume that this is most likely the result of Ukraine's success in sinking various ships under his command. Sokolov's leadership style could also have played a role in his dismissal," the report said.

It is noted that although the Russian Ministry of Defense has not confirmed this, Sokolov was probably replaced by his now former deputy, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk.

It is reported that he will act as commander until the internal investigation into the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov ship is completed.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that, according to preliminary information, most of the crew of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, destroyed by Ukraine, was killed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

