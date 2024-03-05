$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 22626 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 78681 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The destroyed "Sergei Kotov" was the most modern Russian patrol ship - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 117312 views

Ukraine has destroyed a state-of-the-art Russian patrol ship, the Sergei Kotov, in Ukrainian territorial waters near the Kerch Strait.

The destroyed "Sergei Kotov" was the most modern Russian patrol ship - Ukrainian Navy

 The Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov"  sunk by Ukraine today was the most modern patrol vessel of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports. 

The DIU's special unit "Group 13" in cooperation with the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine destroyed the most modern Russian patrol ship - "Serhiy Kotov"

- the Navy said in a statement.

As noted, at the time of the attack, the ship was in the territorial waters of Ukraine near the Kerch Strait. After being struck by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian occupiers' ship, Project 22160, sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

The Navy reminded that this is not the first time the Ukrainian Defense Forces have attacked this ship - last September, during an attack on Russian Navy ships, the "Sergei Kotov" was already heavily damaged.

This ship design is one of the most modern in Russia. So far, four such ships have been launched: Vasily Bykov, Dmitry Rogachev, Pavel Derzhavin, and Sergey Kotov. So far, only the Dmitry Rogachev has not been damaged.

On the night of March 5, Ukraine attacked the patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Sergei Kotov. The cost of the sunken ship is about 65 million dollars. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

