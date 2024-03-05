The destroyed "Sergei Kotov" was the most modern Russian patrol ship - Ukrainian Navy

The Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" sunk by Ukraine today was the most modern patrol vessel of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The DIU's special unit "Group 13" in cooperation with the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine destroyed the most modern Russian patrol ship - "Serhiy Kotov" - the Navy said in a statement.

As noted, at the time of the attack, the ship was in the territorial waters of Ukraine near the Kerch Strait. After being struck by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian occupiers' ship, Project 22160, sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

The Navy reminded that this is not the first time the Ukrainian Defense Forces have attacked this ship - last September, during an attack on Russian Navy ships, the "Sergei Kotov" was already heavily damaged.

This ship design is one of the most modern in Russia. So far, four such ships have been launched: Vasily Bykov, Dmitry Rogachev, Pavel Derzhavin, and Sergey Kotov. So far, only the Dmitry Rogachev has not been damaged.

On the night of March 5, Ukraine attacked the patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Sergei Kotov. The cost of the sunken ship is about 65 million dollars.