The deficit in the power system may increase: "Energoatom plans to put another power unit under repair

Soon Energoatom will repair the thousandth power unit, the deficit in the power system may increase. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement.

In the coming days, Energoatom will take another thousand-megawatt power unit out of service. Given this, as well as the increase in electricity consumption in July, the generation deficit in the power system may increase - Energoatom said.

The company emphasized that such a repair schedule will help to minimize the duration of forced power outages in the fall.

Also, acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom Petro Kotin said that Energoatom is repairing NPP power units ahead of schedule as quickly and efficiently as possible to ensure their reliable operation during the heating season.

It is noted that this year repairs are being carried out at 8 power units of Rivne, South Ukrainian and Khmelnytsky NPPs. Zaporizhzhia NPP has not undergone scheduled preventive maintenance since its occupation.

Thanks to the round-the-clock, high-quality and efficient work of nuclear engineers, the total duration of repairs has already been reduced by 22.3 days from the planned one. As a result, NPPs generated an additional 171.84 million kW of electricity and supported the power grid by reducing the duration of outages in June - Kotin summarized.

The KSE Institute stated that the losses and damages to Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion exceeded $56 billion.