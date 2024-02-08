The decision was made to change the leadership of the Armed Forces: Umerov hints at Zaluzhny's resignation

Today, a decision was made to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook, probably hinting at the resignation of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny, UNN reports.

"Today it was decided to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to Valeriy Fedorovich for all his achievements and victories," Umerov wrote.

According to the head of the Defense Ministry, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had one of the most difficult tasks - to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Great War with Russia.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the entire people of our country, have demonstrated to the world that Ukraine will fight for its own and its people, regardless of the enemy it is facing. Our soldiers repelled the aggressor's invasion, defended our statehood, and continue to defend our independence every day. But war does not remain the same. War changes and requires changes. Combat operations in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three different realities," Umerov added.

According to the head of the Defense Ministry, 2024 will bring new changes that we must be prepared for. We need new approaches, new strategies.

