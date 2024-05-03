The Czech Republic says its institutions have been under attack by hackers linked to russian game changers since 2023

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101080 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111390 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157683 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227841 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42865 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25203 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30258 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36269 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33578 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227841 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239329 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225948 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101080 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71288 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113600 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114465 views
Actual
The Czech Republic says its institutions have been under attack by hackers linked to russian game changers since 2023

The Czech Republic says its institutions have been under attack by hackers linked to russian game changers since 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23371 views

Since 2023, the Czech Republic has been the target of hackers linked to russian military intelligence who have been exploiting a Microsoft Outlook vulnerability. The country has condemned russia and called for an end to cyberattacks.

Since last year, some Czech government agencies have been the target of hacker attacks that exploited a previously unknown critical vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook. The method and focus of the attacks were consistent with the profile of the APT28 group, which is linked to russian military intelligence. This was stated by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on intelligence services, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

The Czech Republic and its international partners have strongly condemned the activities of the APT28 group, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is conducting a long-term campaign of cyber espionage in European countries.

The Czech Republic is concerned about the repeated cyberattacks targeting state institutions. We are determined to respond to these unacceptable actions together with our European and international partners

- the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry called on the russian federation to stop these activities.

The Czech authorities will continue to strengthen the security of public institutions and the private sector. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the relevant organizations have received technical advice and a proposal for cooperation to strengthen security measures.

The Czech Republic is monitoring possible targets of russian cyberattacks and exchanging information daily with Germany, which has also faced cyberattacks from russian hackers. According to Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan, most of the threats are not known to the public.

Add

In addition to espionage, APT28 hackers also tried to interfere with the international operation Dying Ember, aimed at the activities of russian special services, which was joined by the Czech Republic.

Recall

The North Atlantic Council, NATO's main political decision-making body, has expressed concern about the increase in russian cyberattacks. In its statement, it talks about the threat to the security of alliance partners and mentions the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland in connection with these risks.

Cyberattacks on facilities in the Czech Republic and Germany, reported by the governments of the two countries and linked to russia, are also condemned by the European Union, according to a statement by the head of the EU's diplomatic service, Josep Borrell.

Italy is under cyberattack: almost 30% increase in cyber intrusions in 2023, including 248 sabotage attacks by pro-Russian hackers24.04.24, 18:46 • 24386 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising