The Czech Republic says its institutions have been under attack by hackers linked to russian game changers since 2023

Since last year, some Czech government agencies have been the target of hacker attacks that exploited a previously unknown critical vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook. The method and focus of the attacks were consistent with the profile of the APT28 group, which is linked to russian military intelligence. This was stated by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on intelligence services, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

The Czech Republic and its international partners have strongly condemned the activities of the APT28 group, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is conducting a long-term campaign of cyber espionage in European countries.

The Czech Republic is concerned about the repeated cyberattacks targeting state institutions. We are determined to respond to these unacceptable actions together with our European and international partners - the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry called on the russian federation to stop these activities.

The Czech authorities will continue to strengthen the security of public institutions and the private sector. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the relevant organizations have received technical advice and a proposal for cooperation to strengthen security measures.

The Czech Republic is monitoring possible targets of russian cyberattacks and exchanging information daily with Germany, which has also faced cyberattacks from russian hackers. According to Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan, most of the threats are not known to the public.

Add

In addition to espionage, APT28 hackers also tried to interfere with the international operation Dying Ember, aimed at the activities of russian special services, which was joined by the Czech Republic.

Recall

The North Atlantic Council, NATO's main political decision-making body, has expressed concern about the increase in russian cyberattacks. In its statement, it talks about the threat to the security of alliance partners and mentions the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland in connection with these risks.

Cyberattacks on facilities in the Czech Republic and Germany, reported by the governments of the two countries and linked to russia, are also condemned by the European Union, according to a statement by the head of the EU's diplomatic service, Josep Borrell.

Italy is under cyberattack: almost 30% increase in cyber intrusions in 2023, including 248 sabotage attacks by pro-Russian hackers