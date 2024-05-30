ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The court today plans to choose a measure of restraint for ex-military Borisov

The court today plans to choose a measure of restraint for ex-military Borisov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20557 views

The court plans to choose a measure of restraint for the former Odessa soldier Yevgeny Borisov on suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income in more than 142 million Hryvnia.

The court today plans to consider a petition for the election of a preventive measure to the former Odessa soldier Yevgeny Borisov on a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income in the amount of more than 142 million Hryvnia. This was announced by the communications adviser of the state Bureau of Investigation Tatyana Sapyan on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Today he will be given a preventive measure. The prosecution will request detention, but with the alternative of bail in the amount of the amount that appears in this criminal proceeding on the organization of legalization of property (obtained illegally – ed.) in the amount of UAH 142 million

- Sapyan said.

Addition

On May 28, in Kiev, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, employees of the state Bureau of Investigation repeatedly detained the former head of the Odessa regional shopping center and joint venture Yevgeny Borisov because of information that after paying bail, he planned to go abroad.

He was also informed of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income in the amount of more than UAH 142 million (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On May 29, an indictment was sent to the court against the former head of the Odessa regional territorial recruitment and social support center Yevgeny Borisov on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
Contact us about advertising