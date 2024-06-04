The court ordered the owner of the historic "Bakalinsky mansion" to ensure the safety of the structure

The court of Cassation ordered the owner of the "Bakkalinsky mansion" to conclude a security contract for the construction, as required by the prosecutor's office. This was reported by the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Kiev City Prosecutor's office revealed the fact of long-term failure by the owner of the cultural heritage object "Bakkalinsky mansion", which is located in Kiev at 30 Ilyenko Street, to comply with the requirements of the legislation on the protection of cultural heritage regarding the conclusion of a protection contract for it.

More than a thousand cultural heritage sites affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine

In order to protect the interests of the state in the field of cultural heritage protection, the Kiev City Prosecutor's office at the end of 2022 filed a lawsuit with the court about the obligation of an unscrupulous owner to conclude a security contract for the specified building.

The court of First Instance recognized the prosecutor's claims as justified and granted the claim. This decision was left unchanged by the courts of Appeal and Cassation instances.

At the same time, the Supreme Court pointed out that the exercise of ownership of immovable property that has the legal status of an object of cultural heritage, without concluding a protection contract for it in accordance with the procedure established by law, does not ensure proper protection of such an object and poses a threat to its preservation, violates the public interest in cultural heritage, which is recognized by Ukraine in accordance with its international obligations - the message says.

Add

The building of the mansion was built in 1897-1919 in the style of historicism with features of neo-Renaissance, art nouveau and eclectic with elements of Renaissance architecture, as well as brick style. The building is the last surviving example of a one-story residential development of the former Bolshaya Dorogozhitskaya street (now Y. Ilyenko Street).

The government has simplified the protection of cultural monuments: what is known