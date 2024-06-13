ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The Council told what will be the consequences of blocking the work of enterprises exporting grain through the sea corridor

The Council told what will be the consequences of blocking the work of enterprises exporting grain through the sea corridor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95592 views

Blocking the work of enterprises that ensure the operation of Ukraine's maritime export corridor will lead to a drop in exports and state budget revenues, says Yulia Klymenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

Blocking the work of enterprises that contribute to the work of the Ukrainian maritime export corridor will have negative consequences for exports and will lead to a decrease in state budget revenues. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Yulia Klymenko, MP, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

She noted that after Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative, Ukraine launched a sea corridor that can be used to export not only grain but also many other items. If it is confirmed that the work of a particular company involved in the sea corridor is blocked, this will have negative consequences.

"It will result in a drop in exports and revenues to the state budget," Klymenko said.

During the full-scale war, a number of enterprises reorganized their work on a military basis. Among them is "Odesa Port Plant‘, which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and has since grown from a ’beginner" in the industry to a significant player. 

Earlier, without signing any contracts, Alseeds Black Sea tried to direct its vehicles to berth via the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant and is intended for the evacuation of employees. When the OPP security stopped letting their vehicles pass, the company staged a rally and blocked the access road to the strategic enterprise, which could have affected the loading of the plant's contractor vessels as part of the grain initiative.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

