The Council told what will be the consequences of blocking the work of enterprises exporting grain through the sea corridor

Blocking the work of enterprises that contribute to the work of the Ukrainian maritime export corridor will have negative consequences for exports and will lead to a decrease in state budget revenues. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Yulia Klymenko, MP, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

She noted that after Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative, Ukraine launched a sea corridor that can be used to export not only grain but also many other items. If it is confirmed that the work of a particular company involved in the sea corridor is blocked, this will have negative consequences.

"It will result in a drop in exports and revenues to the state budget," Klymenko said.

During the full-scale war, a number of enterprises reorganized their work on a military basis. Among them is "Odesa Port Plant‘, which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and has since grown from a ’beginner" in the industry to a significant player.

Earlier, without signing any contracts, Alseeds Black Sea tried to direct its vehicles to berth via the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant and is intended for the evacuation of employees. When the OPP security stopped letting their vehicles pass, the company staged a rally and blocked the access road to the strategic enterprise, which could have affected the loading of the plant's contractor vessels as part of the grain initiative.