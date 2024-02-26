The consequences of the shelling of Dnipro became known

In Dnipro, men aged 41 and 49 were wounded in the evening of February 25 as a result of shelling. The women are 20 and 60 years old. All are in hospital. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Also, 10 private houses and several cars were damaged in Dnipro.

The enemy is once again pointing its weapons at peaceful cities Lysak wrote.

AddendumAddendum

On the night of February 26, several explosions were heard in Dnipro during the air raid alert.

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to four