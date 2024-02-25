Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to four
Four people were injured in Dnipro after explosions damaged houses, cars, and a truck during an air raid.
The number of victims in Dnipro has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
It is noted that four people were preliminarily injured.
It is known that houses, several cars and a truck were damaged in the city.
On the night of February 26, several explosions occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.
