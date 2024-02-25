$41.340.03
Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to four

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31644 views

Four people were injured in Dnipro after explosions damaged houses, cars, and a truck during an air raid.

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to four

The number of victims in Dnipro has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that four people were preliminarily injured.

It is known that houses, several cars and a truck were damaged in the city.

Addendum Addendum

On the night of February 26, several explosions occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

Air Defense Destroys Three Missiles and Three Shaheds in Dnipro25.02.24, 22:49 • 30554 views

War
Dnipro
