Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to four

The number of victims in Dnipro has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

It is noted that four people were preliminarily injured.

It is known that houses, several cars and a truck were damaged in the city.

On the night of February 26, several explosions occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

