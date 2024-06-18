The condition of the Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was shot in Kyiv, has been reported

On Tuesday, June 18, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown person shot at Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov and fled. The victim is in intensive care in a serious condition. The wife of Aidos Sadykov, Natalia, wrote about the man's condition on Facebook, reports UNN.

Now Aidos has undergone surgery and is in intensive care in a serious condition. Please pray for his survival. My beloved husband is an honest, fair and principled man who has always defended the interests of Kazakhs she wrote.

The woman said that the attack happened when she and her husband were driving into the yard of their house. Aidos Sadykov was driving, and his wife was sitting next to him in the passenger seat.

She added that she was sure: "the customer of this assassination attempt is President Tokayev of Kazakhstan".

Earlier, the Kyiv police informed about the shooting in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers received a report of shots fired on V. Yarmola Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district. They found out that an unknown person had approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured.

