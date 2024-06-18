The condition of the Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was shot in Kyiv, has been reported

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150762 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159636 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211018 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245937 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152474 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370965 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183426 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150003 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146373 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139426 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159621 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12359 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13574 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17636 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18804 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35868 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The condition of the Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was shot in Kyiv, has been reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30134 views

Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov was shot dead and seriously wounded in an assassination attempt in Kyiv, Ukraine, and his wife accused Kazakh President Tokayev of being behind the attack.

The condition of the Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was shot in Kyiv, has been reported

On Tuesday, June 18, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown person shot at Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov and fled. The victim is in intensive care in a serious condition. The wife of Aidos Sadykov, Natalia, wrote about the man's condition on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Now Aidos has undergone surgery and is in intensive care in a serious condition. Please pray for his survival. My beloved husband is an honest, fair and principled man who has always defended the interests of Kazakhs

she wrote.

The woman said that the attack happened when she and her husband were driving into the yard of their house. Aidos Sadykov was driving, and his wife was sitting next to him in the passenger seat.

She added that she was sure: "the customer of this assassination attempt is President Tokayev of Kazakhstan".

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, the Kyiv police informed about the shooting in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers received a report of shots fired on V. Yarmola Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district. They found out that an unknown person had approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured.

Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was assassinated in Kyiv, underwent surgery18.06.24, 19:19 • 17183 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Facebook
Kazakhstan
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91