Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was assassinated in Kyiv, underwent surgery

Journalist Aidos Sadykov underwent surgery after an assassination attempt in Kyiv. This was reported by journalist Inga Imanbay on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Aidos Sadykov underwent surgery. He is in intensive care," Imanbay wrote.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 18, an assassination attempt was made in Kyiv against Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov.

Attempted murder of Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: man in serious condition, attacker still being searched