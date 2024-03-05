$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended supporting in the second reading a bill to ban religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.

The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the parliament support in the second reading and in general the bill on the ban of religious organizations associated with Russia (No. 8371). This was stated in a commentary to UNN by the deputy head of the committee, Yevhenia Kravchuk.

Yes, indeed, today at our meeting we decided to recommend 8371 for the second reading

- Kravchuk said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine" (No. 8371) back in January 2013.

It was reported that the bill is aimed at ensuring spiritual independence, preventing a split in society on religious grounds, promoting the consolidation of Ukrainian society and protecting national interests.

The draft law provided for amendments to the laws "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" and "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations", which would make it impossible for religious organizations to operate in Ukraine if their governing center (management) is located outside Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.

It was adopted in the first reading last October.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

