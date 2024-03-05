The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the parliament support in the second reading and in general the bill on the ban of religious organizations associated with Russia (No. 8371). This was stated in a commentary to UNN by the deputy head of the committee, Yevhenia Kravchuk.

Yes, indeed, today at our meeting we decided to recommend 8371 for the second reading - Kravchuk said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine" (No. 8371) back in January 2013.

It was reported that the bill is aimed at ensuring spiritual independence, preventing a split in society on religious grounds, promoting the consolidation of Ukrainian society and protecting national interests.

The draft law provided for amendments to the laws "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" and "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations", which would make it impossible for religious organizations to operate in Ukraine if their governing center (management) is located outside Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.

It was adopted in the first reading last October.