The Chief Justice of Russia’s Supreme Court asked China to help implement artificial intelligence in the courts

The Chairman of Russia’s Supreme Court, Igor Krasnov, asked China to share its experience in using artificial intelligence in the judicial system during his visit to Beijing. By 2030, the Russian authorities plan to implement AI in 95% of the country’s courts. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with China’s Minister of Justice He Rong, Krasnov expressed interest in Chinese technologies that make it possible to provide legal services around the clock using artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analysis.

I propose expanding the exchange of knowledge, experience, and professional practices between Russian and Chinese specialists in this field — Krasnov said.

How China uses artificial intelligence in its courts

In Beijing, the Russian official was shown how the “Smart Court” laboratory operates, where AI analyzes court documents, searches for legal provisions, selects judicial precedents, and prepares draft rulings.

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Krasnov was also shown the Beijing Financial Court system, which can analyze claims and predict the outcomes of court cases.

In September, Krasnov approved a concept for implementing artificial intelligence in Russian courts. By 2030, neural networks are planned to be tasked with checking documents, preparing draft court rulings, and assigning cases among judges. At the same time, the final decision is to remain with a human.

During the visit, representatives of the supreme courts of Russia and China also signed an open-ended agreement on cooperation and the exchange of judicial practices.

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