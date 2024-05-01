StratCom Center commented on the use of Telegram by state bodies: it is necessary to create communication channels on more reliable platforms

We should not depend on the Russian network, but create communication channels on more reliable platforms. Ihor Solovey, head of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the ICIP, commented on the use of Telegram by government agencies in an interview with NV, UNN reports.

So far, many people use Telegram as a communication channel. However, they are also developing alternative platforms: their own websites, channels on WhatsApp, Viber, Instagram and X, email newsletters, etc. Therefore, to say that Telegram is the only and unique one is not true. And if you want, you can simply replace it. And it's nice that the process has begun - Solovey said in response to the question of how one can evaluate the fact that all authorities have switched to Telegram to inform citizens.

He noted that "instead of chatbots on Telegram, you can easily open them on Viber." "Because there are no fake chatbots there: in Viber, they are pre-checked by administrators when they are created. Not like in Telegram, they are immediately published and ready to go," the official said.

Telegram is a Trojan horse that can bring problems at any time. What if the fool decides to turn off Telegram altogether? Therefore, the only way out is not to depend on the Russian network, but to create communication channels on other more reliable platforms - said the head of the Center.

Head of the National Council believes that officials and state organizations should be off Telegram