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The Cabinet of Ministers replaced Ukraine’s representative in the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The government recalled Yehor Perelyhin from the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. Yuliia Svyrydenko became the new representative.

The Cabinet of Ministers replaced Ukraine’s representative in the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recalled Yehor Perelyhin from the position of authorized representative delegated to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. Former Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko was delegated to the Fund in his place. The relevant order was published by the Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.

Details

The relevant order, namely the “order on amendments to the Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 1, 2025,” was adopted by the government on October 23, 2026, in Kyiv.

“1. Recall Yehor Yevhenovych Perelyhin as the authorized representative delegated by the Government of Ukraine to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund in the form of a limited partnership, and delegate Yuliia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko to the said Fund — Vice-Rector for Business Education Development at the private institution ‘University ‘Kyiv School of Economics’ — as the authorized representative (with her consent).

2. Amend the Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 1, 2025, No. 923, ‘On the Delegation of Authorized Representatives to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund’ (Official Gazette of Ukraine, 2025, No. 77, Article 5303), with the amendments attached,” the document states.

The order was signed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi.

We remind you

On July 14, Parliament, by 258 votes, supported the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko together with the Cabinet of Ministers.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yuliia Svyrydenko
Kyiv