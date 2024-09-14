The Cabinet of Ministers registered the draft budget for 2025 in the Verkhovna Rada

The government has registered a draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" in the Verkhovna Rada. UNN reports this with reference to the government's representative in the Rada, Taras Melnychuk, and the draft law card.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as a subject of legislative initiative, registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: Draft Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" (Reg. No. 12000)," Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

The text of the draft law is currently not available on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

The day before, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the draft State Budget-2025 included a hryvnia exchange rate of 45 UAH/USD and inflation of 9.5%.

