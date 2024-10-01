The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, which stipulates that commanders of military units will have the right to provide referrals for the military qualification examination and to man combat military units at the expense of volunteers. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

According to Goncharenko, the relevant changes to the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization are envisaged:

Commanders of military units will have the right to provide referrals for military service to determine their fitness for military service;

commanders of military units will have the right to man combat military units at the expense of volunteers who wish to serve under conscription;



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may determine the list of military units whose commanders are responsible for conscription of reservists and persons liable for military service.



The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the rules for the postponement of mobilization, distinguishing between citizens who have dependents and those who have persons who are under constant care.