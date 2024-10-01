ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13791 views

The government has granted military unit commanders the right to send volunteers to the military qualification commission and man combat units. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can determine the list of units whose commanders will conscript reservists.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, which stipulates that commanders of military units will have the right to provide referrals for the military qualification examination and to man combat military units at the expense of volunteers. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Goncharenko, the relevant changes to the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization are envisaged:

  • Commanders of military units will have the right to provide referrals for military service to determine their fitness for military service;
  • commanders of military units will have the right to man combat military units at the expense of volunteers who wish to serve under conscription;
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may determine the list of military units whose commanders are responsible for conscription of reservists and persons liable for military service.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the rules for the postponement of mobilization, distinguishing between citizens who have dependents and those who have persons who are under constant care.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

