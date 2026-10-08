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The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed three officials and appointed four new ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The government made personnel changes in ministries and agencies. In particular, it appointed the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense and four deputy ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed three officials and appointed four new ones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made personnel changes in a number of ministries and agencies. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The following were dismissed:

  • Nataliia Kozlovska from the position of Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;
    • Ivan Turchak from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;
      • Yurii Kononenko from the position of First Deputy Head of the State Service for Maritime and Inland Waterway Transport and Shipping of Ukraine.

        The following were appointed:

        • Vitalii Bielobrov as Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;
          • Nataliia Kozlovska as Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;
            • Yehor Hryhorenko as Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine;
              • Zoriana Stetsiuk as State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

                We remind you

                The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine carried out a number of personnel reshuffles in ministries and agencies. The decisions concern the leadership of the Ministry of Energy, the National Social Service and the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyPolitics
                Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukraine